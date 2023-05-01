Court remands 18 over chieftaincy title clash in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna— A Minna Magistrate’s Court in Niger State, has remanded 18 youths in prison custody following a violent clash over chieftaincy and land dispute in Doko Community, Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

They are facing a 10-count charge of rioting armed with deadly weapons, inciting disturbances and mischief, among others.

The suspects, according to the First Information Report, FIR, were also charged for unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, mischief, attempt to commit culpable homicide and possession of dangerous weapons among others.

The offences according to the FIR, are contrary to sections 97(c) 103, 107, 113, 114, 327, 207, 229(1) 337, 398 of the penal code law of Niger State and sections 3(b), 5, 6(a)(b) of the Niger State law to prohibit thuggery 2018.

The crisis, it will be recalled, has been lingering for almost a decade but things degenerated on March 24, when a group of youths loyal to the current village head of the state made ridges in a farmland located on Doko Mambi Road.

The next day at 8a.m., another group of youths loyal to the dethroned village head of Doko, Mohammed Panje were said to have unlawfully assembled and destroyed the ridges

Police prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Malami urged the court to remand the accused persons in prison, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

The trial magistrate, Samira Wambai said the court has taken cognisance of the arraignment but did not take their plea based on issue of jurisdiction.

The court adjourned the case to October 5, 2023, for mention and ordered the remand of the accused in persons.