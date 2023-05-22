Court nullifies Omuo-Ekiti Chief’s appointment

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ektii

Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Omuo Ekiti has nullified the appointment of Mr Jamiu Dende as the Agere of Okeringun, Omuo-Oke Ekiti.

Dende’s appointment, according to the Court, did not follow due process.

The court ruled that the Olomuooke of Omuo Oke, Oba Valentine Adebayo Otitoju lacked the powers to appoint Dende as the Agere of Okeringun, saying his action was contrary to the extant Ekiti State Chieftancy law.

The head of Isalu clan and the Elerebi of Omuooke Ekiti, Chief Michael Akomolehin approached the court in 2019 to seek redress after the Olomuooke of Omuo Oke, Oba Otitoju appointed Mr Dende as against the custom and tradition of the land.

The presiding judge, Justice Blessing Ajileye pronounced that only the Anda, Ejisun and Olijoji who are the head of the three clans in the town have the power to install minor chiefs in their clans while the monarch only has the power of approval.

Justice Ajileye noted that all evidence provided by the claimant was cogent, reliable and credible hence the need for the pronouncement.

Justice Ajileye awarded a fine of one hundred thousand Naira against the defendant.

In an interview, counsel to the claimant, Barrister Taiwo Ajayi expressed happiness over the judgement which he said had laid to rest the assumption that monarchs have all the powers to do and undo.

Barrister Ajayi dedicated the victory to his boss, Barrister Sule Adedayo Longe whom he said commenced the case before his demise.

Also, the claimant who is the head of Isalu clan and the Elerebi of Omuooke Ekiti, Chief Michael Akomolehin thanked the court for salvaging the custom and traditions of the town.