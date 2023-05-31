Court jails father for defiling 8-yr-old daughter

By Henry Ojelu, LAGOS

A Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced a father, Suleiman Usman, to life imprisonment for defiling his eight-year-old daughter.

Justice Rahman Oshodi sentenced Usman to life imprisonment after he was found guilty as charged by the Lagos State government.

The state government had arraigned Usman on a two-count charge bordering on defilement of his two daughters of eight years and five years at their residence at 2, Bale Street, Onisewo area of Apapa, Lagos State.

He pleaded not guilty to the two count charge when he was arraigned.

Usman was first arraigned before Justice Sybil Nwaka on October 2019 before the judge was elevated to the Court of Appeal and the casefile was reassigned to Justice Oshodi’s court where he was re-arraigned.

During the trial, the prosecution called four witnesses among which were the first survivor, the eight-year-old girl, the Investigative Police Officer, IPO, the defendant’s wife (the mother of the survivors), and the medical doctor from Mirabel Centre.

In his judgment, Justice Oshodi exonerated the convict of the second charge.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the second charge against the defendant as the second survivor did not testify to the 2nd charge related to her defilement.

On count one, the court held that the testimony of the first survivor corroborated the medical doctor.

Justice Oshodi said he has considered the ingredients of the offences, the confessional statement, circumstantial evidence, and the eyewitness account in sentencing the father to life imprisonment.

According to him, “Our society is prone to sexual abuse, sexual crimes against children are so prevalent. Our laws in Lagos have zero tolerance for your gang of pedophiles that is not acceptable.

In your case, the survivor is your daughter. You put your penis in her virginal and her anus, the survivor was 8 years at the time because she has excruciating pain.”