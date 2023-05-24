Court issues bench warrant against Anambra house member-elect, Ikedoji

By Prince Okafor

A Federal High Court in Awka has issued a bench warrant directed to the Nigeria Police to effect the arrest of Hon Augustine Ike also known as Ikedoji, a House of Assembly Member Elect representing Nnewi North Constituency.



Another Onyedika Chukwuma was also found wanting, as the warrant requested for them to be brought before the court for arraignment.

The warrant was particularly directed to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Justice F.O Riman gave the order following what the court described as their refusal to be served with the Charge against them by the Baba.

The Court noted that since the 29th day of March 2023 that the police completed their investigation on Hon. Ike and Chukwuma and was indicted, that the duo has refused to show up and they have been on the run.

The development has made it difficult for the Court to serve them with the charge against them.

The Court further stated that it will not assume jurisdiction to start hearing the charge unless they are served and that the only option left is for the Court to issue a bench warrant to Baba to effect their arrest.

Hon Augustine Ike is the Hosue of Assembly Member Elect representing Nnewi North at the Anambra State House of Assembly. His arraignment in Court together with Onyedika Chukwuma may not be unconnected with a petition filed to the Inspector of the Police by Billionaire Businessman, Dr. Cletus Ibeto.

The 11 count order filled at the Federal High Court Awka by Anthony Egwu Esq, the Prosecuting counsel to the IGP, Mr Augustine Ike and Onyedika Chukwuma were alleged to commit a criminal offence through the use of cyber stalking by using computer system to send messages on Social media known as FaceBook and WhatsApp, wherein they published that Dr. Cletus Ibeto is a “land grabber who want to defraud Nnew/ Community of their land, surrounds himself with thieves, criminals, armed robbers and have been rejected by universal God”.