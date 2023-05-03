Corporate treasurers elect Ogunnubi as new president

By Yinka Kolawole

The Association of Corporate Treasurers of Nigeria (ACTN) has elected Mr. Yinka Ogunnubi as its new president to steer the affairs of the association for the next two years, along with other members of sectoral representation-based Governing Council.

Ogunnubi, who is also the Group Treasurer of CFAO Nigeria Limited, becomes the fourth president of the.

In his acceptance speech, Ogunnubi said: “As an association, we are growing and we intend to keep that track record growing. The outgoing president has done a good job, she has actually taken the association from a point when we were depending on FMDQ, but we are now totally independent and sustainable financially and this is a very big plus.

“My task now is to be able to take the association to the next level of increasing the sustainability and also ensuring that we are able to build on the current success.

We need to ensure visibility of the association and the activities of the association. We are doing a lot of trainings and advocacy for the purpose of our members who are focused on ensuring that they get very good value in terms of the right level of education and information that improves their professionalism and effectiveness as treasure officers.”

Earlier in her remarks, the outgoing President, Mrs. Victory Olumuyiwa, expressed happiness on the quality and experience of the new president. She emphasized on the need for continuity in reaching out to other corporates and increasing the membership so that the association could become an integral part of the treasury workplace, especially as related to efficiency in the interaction with financial institutions and making the treasury function more seamless.

ACTN was incorporated to foster the interests of Corporate Treasurers of the non- financial organizations by providing a platform for policy advocacy, discussions on issues of mutual interest, education and standard development of the corporate treasury function. It also facilitates the exchange of information beneficial to the management of corporate treasury operations and the professional development of its members.