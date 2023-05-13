Corp member in Police net for rape in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Youth Corp member, Adebola Sodiq, was on Friday, arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for raping a 20-year-old girl (name withheld).

The Ogun State command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that the Corp member who is a boyfriend to her close friend, came to her apartment where she lives with her co-workers on the 9th of May 2023 and asked her to follow him to the village junction, so as to buy a gift for her in commemoration of her recently celebrated birthday.

She stated further that as an intimate friend to the suspect’s girlfriend, she has no reason to suspect any foul play, hence she followed him, but while they were going, the suspect asked her to follow him to the premises of the school where he is serving, in order to pick his wallet.

“On getting to the school compound at Agbajege village, the suspect forcefully dragged her to his room, where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her, despite her pleading and crying for mercy”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested”.

“On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that he didn’t know what came over him as at that time”.

“The victim was taken to Owode Egba General Hospital by the Police for medical treatment”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.