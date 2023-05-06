Coronation: World leaders congratulate King Charles III, Queen Camilla

By Miftaudeen Raji

World leaders have extended their heartfelt felicitations, marking the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The US President Joe Biden congratulated the King and Queen, noting the “enduring friendship” between the United Kingdom and United States in a tweet.

French President Emmanuel Macron said King Charles III and Queen Camilla are “friends of France.”

“Proud to be by your side on this historic day,” Macron tweeted in French.

President of the European Council Charles Michel extended his “best wishes” to King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a tweet, adding that the council appreciates the King’s dedication to environmental efforts.

“EUGB friendship,” he tweeted.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin congratulated the King and Queen on Coronation Day, “a very important day for many across these islands.”

He said, “We will continue to work in support of the bonds of friendship between our peoples and the strong connections we share.”

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said “it was a great pleasure and honour” to be at the coronation in London.

In a tweet, Niinistö said, “On behalf of Finland, we extended Their Majesties our very best wishes for a long and successful reign.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tweeted in Italian, “The ancient Cosmatesque mosaic in Westminster Abbey, on which today the throne was placed for the coronation of King Charles III, was masterfully created by Italian craftsmen some eight centuries ago.”

“Today it is still there to amaze the world, and to tell the story of the historic and fruitful cooperation between Italy and the United Kingdom, which we are sure with King Charles III -;

“…who once again reminded yesterday that he loves Italy – will further strengthen, as we have already begun to do with PM Rishi Sunak,” she said.

“My best wishes to King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the entire British people,” she said.

Switzerland President Alain Berset extended “best wishes for a long and happy reign 👑🇬🇧 ” in a tweet.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, in a shaort message, tweeted, “God Save The King.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was at the ceremony and said in a statement, “His Majesty King Charles III has trained and served alongside military personnel, and is the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force. Thousands of sailors, soldiers and aviators are marching together in the Coronation procession.”

“The UK is a founding member of NATO and a strong and committed Ally, with a long history of stepping up to support Allies and partners,” the statement said.