Coronation: King Charles III leaves Abbey for Buckingham Palace

The newly-crowned King Charles III, has left Westminster Abbey, after the ringing of bells and his official coronation as the new British monarch.

The Coronation Procession has now taken off as King Charles entered the Gold State Coach, which will take him back to Buckingham Palace.

The coach has been used in every coronation since that of William IV in 1831, providing a powerful connection to previous elaborate ceremonies.

It is drawn by eight Windsor Grey horses.

This coronation procession will follow the same route but be much larger in scale than the one preceding the coronation service. It will feature “Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, alongside The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen,” according to the royal household.

Earlier, King Charles III, for the first time in seven decades, was formally crowned amid songs and praises.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St. Edward’s Crown upon Charles III’s head, the most significant part of the coronation service.

As he prepared to do so, Welby said: “King of kings and Lord of lords, bless, we beseech thee, this Crown, and so sanctify thy servant Charles, upon whose head this day thou dost place it for a sign of royal majesty;

“… that he may be crowned with thy gracious favour and filled with abundant grace and all princely virtues; through him who liveth and reigneth supreme over all things, one God, world without end. Amen.”

After crowning the King, Welby said: “God Save the King.”