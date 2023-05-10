Constitution amendment delaying new revenue formula — RMAFC

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Favour Ulebor

CHAIRMAN of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, Mr. Mohammed Shehu, yesterday, attributed the delay in the release of the much-awaited new Revenue Allocation Formula to the amendment of the Nigerian constitution.

He spoke at the first Economic Confidential Public Lecture and Book Presentation in Abuja.

Shehu said that the commission had earlier submitted the reviewed Formula to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He expressed optimism that President Buhari could still sign the new revenue sharing instrument before office on May 29.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture, he said: “Nigeria government has no other options than to diversify the economy to non-oil revenue in the true sense of it or risk sinking. We can’t continue on this trajectory we are going, by relying on crude oil.

“Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Customs and other non- oil sectors are the ones bailing the economy in recent times.”

He stressed the need for a salary adjustment for public office holders, as according to him, the last upward review was in 2008.

Currently, he said, many Chief Executive Officers of Government Owned Enterprises, GOEs, and agencies earn bigger salaries than the president, who receives a salary of N1.2 million per month.

“The salary of Mr. President is N1.2million a month. I’m sure some MDAs heads earn N5million and some N2million a month. No public servant in Nigeria should earn more than Mr. President and the governor of a state.”

Mr. Shehu said that RMSFC has been working towards diversifying the economy.