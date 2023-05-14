Conflicts: CISLAC seeks comprehensive regulation of social media

By Chioma Obinna

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, has called for the comprehensive and inclusive regulation of social media giving cognisance to human rights as a proactive measure to reduce conflict tensions and tendencies in Nigeria.

Making this call in a communiqué signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa at the end of a one-day capacity building for “response networks” on early warning and early response in Lagos, CISLAC observed that the emergence of social media has continued to aggravate derogatory statements and hate-speeches with evident tendencies for conflict degeneration and polarisation.

Calling for a quick resolution to the problem, it maintained that social media is constituting a serious danger signal.

CISLAC further called for the strengthening of the country’s governance and justice systems at all levels to respond adequately and fairly to the underlying causes of conflict.

Participants at the one-day conference organised by the civil society legislative advocacy centre (CISLAC)/transparency international in Nigeria with support from the Open Society Foundation also stressed placing appropriate sanctions against perpetrators when necessary.

The communiqué also stressed the need to build social cohesion at community levels through institutionalised and integrated Early Warning Volunteerism to effectively identify and analyse conflict trends, alert stakeholders to conflict risk, inform decision-making and initiate a timely response.

It also called for the implementation of a comprehensive Early Warning, Early Response system through vertical transmission of authority, horizontal coordination and effective communication backed by cordial inter-agency collaboration.

Continuing, the communiqué further seeks meaningful engagement with risk, decision-makers and security agencies and other stakeholders at community levels to efficiently identify potential conflict signals for a timely response.

CISLAC also want the mainstreaming of early warning early response education into the school’s security and civic education curriculum including step-down training and sensitisation at the extra-curricular activities level to inculcate appropriate knowledge and practice that positively shape perceptions for informed upbringing.

It further called for the building of local knowledge and capacity across Local Government Areas in Lagos state taking into consideration, the important role of Traditional Rulers, Community/Religious Leaders and Local Associations for integration into a well-formalised and coordinated preventive network led by the trained community observers.

It also called for inclusive planning, preparedness, and public availability of tools and resources in the Early Warning Early Response process to clearly articulate, mainstream and address the concerns of vulnerable groups.

They further observed that adequate support for security agencies remains of utmost importance to boost morale, better coordination and preparedness in Early Response to Early Warning signals initiated by communities.

“The criticality of Early Response cannot be undermined in early conflict prevention process and mechanisms to efficiently secure lives and property of Nigerians.”