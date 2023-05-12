Conference: NBA-SBL begins registration

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law, NBA-SBL, has commenced what it called ‘early bird registration for its 17th annual International Business Law Conference.

The association in a statement, noted that the conference themed: “The Nigerian Business Landscape: Priorities for law, policy and regulation” will be held from July 5 to 7, 2023, in Lagos.

According to NBA, the conference has served as a platform for decision-makers, policy formulators, regulators and industry practitioners to deliberate on pertinent issues and seek solutions to the numerous challenges impacting the Nigerian business terrain since its commencement in 2004.

Announcing the registration, Ayoyinka Olajide-Awosedo, Chairman of the 2023 NBA-SBL Conference Planning Committee, stressed that attendance was not only to lawyers but included business practitioners that would benefit gaining knowledge of legal perspectives on issues that impact the Nigerian business terrain and also networking with several key players and decision-makers in Nigeria’s economic ecosystem.

She urged intending attendees to take advantage of the early bird period to register to attend the conference.

She said: “The NBA Section on Business Law is inviting both lawyers and non-lawyers to register and attend this year’s edition of its annual conference. I urge every intending attendee to take advantage of the discounted early bird registration fees.

“One cardinal principle of business is taking advantage of cost-saving opportunities. Registering as an Early Bird allows attendees to put this cardinal principle into practice.”