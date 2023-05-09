Conclase, 7Up sign MoU on tech inclusion in Africa

By Ogechi Uchegbu

Leading Nigeria-based tech startup, Conclase, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with multinational company, Seven Up Bottling Company to drive tech inclusion in Africa and help more young Africans build a career in tech.

The MoU signed by both companies would see graduates of Conclase’s tech school; Conclase Academy gets guaranteed tech internships with the multinational company when they complete their tech programme at the academy.

Conclase launched Conclase Academy in 2021, with a mission to lower the barrier to entry for young Africans looking to start a career in tech. Since their launch, the academy has graduated two batches of tech talents who now work in tech startups and multinational companies.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU in Lagos, Chief Information Officer of Seven Up Bottling Company in Nigeria, Vasco Goncalves expressed excitement about the signing, describing it as a “historical moment” for tech on the continent.

He said: “Africa has a large population of young people looking for global opportunities that are not readily available. We’ve been here for a few years now and the talent is unbelievable.

“We expect this new partnership with Conclase Academy to open the door of opportunities for more young people here.”