Comply with Employees’ Compensation Scheme, NSITF urges employers

•Says coys should prioritise health, safety of workers

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF weekend raised awareness over health and safety issues in the workplace even as it called on all employers of labour in Nigeria to comply with the provisions of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, ECS, for the benefit of the workers.

The Branch Manager, NSITF, Apapa, Lagos, Daniel Omotayo who made the call during the branch’s 2023 Awareness Walk to sensitise and educate the general public on the need to ensure safety in the workplace as part of the activities to mark this year’s World Day of Safety and Health at Workplace, insisted that safety was a fundamental right of employees.

Speaking on the theme: “A Safety and Healthy Working Environment A Fundamental Right”, Omotayo insisted that the safety and health of an employee should be paramount to the employer and society.

“The wish of every employee is to leave the comfort of his home to his office and return back safely without sustaining any injury or dying in the course of work.

“No matter how much you are going to pay an employee or the benefits of the compensations you are going to pay to the family, no family or anyone would want to lose his or her life or get injured because of the fact that he knows that he would be compensated.

Regretting that many companies are yet to register with NSITF despite the importance of ECS, he argued that it is not about compensation but prevention.

He said companies should put facilities that will drive safety and healthy life through Occupational Safety and Health, OSH, compliance.

Omotayo said former President Goodluck Jonathan signed into law the ECS Act 2011 to cover all Nigerian workers but many organisations have failed to comply.

“I want to encourage these companies to register with NSITF and come on board and subscribe to the 1 per cent they pay on the staff salary. The benefits are enormous than the amount they pay. Those yet to comply are losing a lot.”

He encouraged employees to take maximum precautions in workplaces even at home to prevent injuries.

Speaking at the event organised by the Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, Department, NSITF, the Manager, HSE, Mr Christopher Ogosi, said educating the people will reduce the number of injuries and deaths that happens within the workplace. “Sensitisation is one of the ways of ensuring safety. We also give training to employees, once they have a culture of it, they will now know what to do so as to stay safe in the workplace.”

The Manager, Claims and Compensation, Mr Lekwa Amadi recommended that simple safety measures should be provided by employers including reflector jackets, helmets and safety boots.

He said NSITF has continued to monitor to ensure that people adhere to these safety measures, to check if these safety measures are in place.

He explained that the ECS was created to save employees, and their families from financial embarrassment in the case of an unfortunate incident. “An employee who is the breadwinner is involved in an accident and incapacitated, this is where claims come in and it is paid according to individual earnings.

“My message is for everybody to be conscous and observe all safety measures in the workplace because, when you’re safe you will be productive, when your healthy you work.”