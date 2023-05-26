Community accuses disbanded Ebubeagu of illegal arrest in Ebonyi

.. people I arested were ESN/IPOB members – Defunct Ebubeagu Commander

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Owutu Edda Community in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has accused the former Commander of the recently disbanded Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Afikpo South Council Area, Mr Kalu Chima (aka Oyeoku) of alleged manhandling and illegal arrest of innocent residents of the area.

The community, through its stakeholders yesterday condemned the attitude of Mr Kalu Chima, who is said to be using his former position to intimidate innocent people and extort money from them.

A critical stakeholder of the community, Hon. Wilfred Ibe alleged that many youths numbering over 20 had become victims of the ugly development, saying that his people are no longer comfortable with the disposition of the former Ebubeagu boss in the area.

Ibe, a-two-term former Councilor of the Owutu Edda Ward, further alleged that some of those arrested by Mr Kalu Chima had not regained their freedom as their parents could not meet up with his (Chima’s) conditions for their release.

The former Councillor said: “The challenge facing our community now is the illegal arrest and intimidation of our people by a man called Kalu Chima (aka Oyeoku).

“He comes into our community at any time to arrest innocent people in our area. He has been intimidating people with his position as a former Ebubeagu commander in Afikpo South Local Government Area.

“Many of our youths have become his captives, dying in the cell because he arrested them for no reason, and we are tired of his ongoing intimidation of our people in this community.

“All of us know that the Ebubeagu security outfit has been disbanded in Ebonyi State but Oyeoku is still using his former position to intimidate, arrest and extort innocent people their hard-earned money. He has arrested over 20 people and many of them were not taken to the police station.

“He does his arrest inform of kidnapping, takes them to uncompleted buildings, carries them up and down, telling his victims to call their people whom he used to demand some money and only releases them after payment. Some of his captives are still in the cell, and he would level allegations against them, for having not succeeded in exploiting them their hard-earned money.”

But in swift reaction, the former Ebubeagu Commander for Afikpo South LGA, Mr. kalu Chima. ( AKA Onyeoku) insisted that no member of the community has any case against him as those affected by his exploits were members of ESN/IPOS who are camping in the community.

“I don’t have any problems with the community people but I only arrested the ESN/IPOB members and those groups who killed my wife and burnt down my houses.”

The former Ebubeagu Commander who said he was now in charge of Neighhood Watch in the LGA, maintained that those arrested had been handed over to security agencies for further investigation.

To further x-ray their misgivings about the activities of the former Ebubeagu Commander, the former Councillor called for quick government intervention to ameliorate the situation adding that relevant security agencies should get him arrested , so that he can explain why he decided to embark on such unlawful actions against innocent people in the area.

“We need government intervention to end these unlawful acts by Oyeoku. Also Police and other relevant security agencies should please get him arrested to stop him from terrorizing our villages,” he said.

Also, Chief Cosmas Ibe of the Asaga Village in Owutu Autonomous community, also alleged that the former Ebubeagu Commander, Kalu Chima has been embarking on indiscriminate arrest, intimidation and extortion of money from the community people for no justification.

“Sometimes, he (Kalu Chima) will bring his gangs to arrest the youths of this community, take them to any place, even in the bush, and extort money from their parents before their release. He can accuse them of one crime or the other.”

He described the community people as law-abiding citizens while calling for quick government intervention to stop the ugly trend.

He equally emphasized the need to checkmate the excesses of the security agencies, especially on the alleged intimidation and extortions going on at the security checkpoints in the area.

In addition, the President General of the Owutu Edda Community, Otsu George said some of the victims of the alleged intimidation and illegal arrest by the former Ebubeagu commander and his gangmen had reported to him.

The President added: “They have reported to me the kind of torture and intimidation they encountered from Mr Oyeoku and this made our community people gather to seek a lasting solution from the relevant authorities including the Chairman of this Local Government Area, Prince Chima Ekumankama.”

Some of the victims including Aku Abel, Godwin Kalu, Ekuma Okporie, and Lucy Omaka, among others from the Owutu Edda community narrated their ordeal in the hands of Kalu Chima, the former Ebubeagu commander.

Some of them alleged that the said Kalu Chima with his gangs invaded their homes and got them arrested,, drove them to an uncompleted building where they were allegedly beaten before forcing them to call their parents to pay not less than twenty thousand Naira to him (Kalu Chima) before releasing them.

Kalu Chima and his cohorts were equally accused of burglary, and forceful seizure of properties including a building, a new motorcycle, a plasma television, a solar power plant, an MP3, among other items too numerous to mention.

The protesting members of Owutu Autonomous community converged at Archizuikpe Owutu Community square to press home their demands for the arrest and prosecution of the Commander of the defunct Ebubeagu security outfit in Afikpo South LGA of the State, Mr. Kalu Chima a.k.a Onyeoku.