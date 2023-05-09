Commercial driver jailed 18 months for stabbing traffic officer

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court Abuja on Tuesday, sentenced a commercial taxi driver, Bello Ibrahim to 18 months imprisonment for inflicting injuries on a traffic officer.

The police charged, Ibrahim, 29, of Dei-Dei Abuja with resisting arrest and causing grievous hurt.

Judge Saminu Suleiman sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Suleiman gave the convict option of N 60,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

The Judge ordered the convict to pay N160, 000 as compensation to the complainant for his cell phone and medical treatment.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada had told the court that the matter was reported on Feb. 16 at Zuba Police Station, by a traffic officer, Alid Oiechara attached to Station.

Ogada said that on the same date, complainant led a team of police personnel for traffic check at Dan Kogi bridge Zuba, Abuja

He said that the convict was arrested for obstruction and wrong parking and while the complainant was taking him to the police station.

The prosecutor said when they got to Tungamaje around about, the convict parked the car and refused to go to the station.

Ogada told the court that the convict brought out a knife and stabbed the complainant on his head and hand as a result he sustained serious injury on his body.

The prosecutor said after the convict stabbed the complainant he immediately ran into his car and drove off with the officer`s cell phone.

Babajide said that the complainant was rushed to the minat Hospital for treatment and the medical bills amounted to N324, 000.

He told the court that during police investigation, the convict confessed committing the crime.

The offence, according to the prosecutor contravened the provisions of Sections 245, and 311 of the Penal Code.