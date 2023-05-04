‘Come back to your studies, businesses’ — Sudanese envoy wants Nigerians to return after war

Aid workers fear a displacement crisis akin to the one triggered by the conflict in Darfur in the early 2000s. (AFP/File)

Sudan’s ambassador to Nigeria, Muhammad Yusuf asked Nigerians evacuated to return to his country after the war, describing the war-torn country as a second country to many Nigerians

The envoy spoke on Thursday after hundreds of citizens landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The first batch, about 376 evacuees, arrived via military jet C13. More are expected within the coming days.

In his remarks, Yusuf told them to consider Sudan as their second country, assuring that the situation in Khartoum is calming down.

Yusuf expressed happiness that Nigeria was able to evacuate its citizens safely.

“I’m very happy to have these evacuees coming from Sudan safe, no life is lost. Nigerians are coming from their second country.

“I hope that things will be controlled and safety will be back. You can come back and continue your studies, and businesses,” he said.

Yusuf said although the government had proposed another truce, there would be no negotiations between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The acceptance of the truce, he explained, is for only humanitarian purposes to enable people to get food, shelter, water and medicine.