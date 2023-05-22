Collapse of Ijora Bridge leaves Apapa, Ajeromi residents in disarray

Brig-Gen Ayo Vaughan (retd) Chairman, Apapa GRA Residents Association

By Rosemary Iwunze

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the close-knit community of Apapa and Ajeromi was left reeling when vital Ijora Bridge connecting their town to the outside world collapsed, plunging the residents into a nightmarish commuting ordeal.

Residents, now grappling with the devastating consequences, recounted their harrowing experiences and called for urgent action to rebuild their lifeline after it was revealed that the collapse was as a result of the actions of vandals.

On May 16, the bridge connecting Lagos Island and Iddo to Ijora and Apapa collapsed.

According to initial investigations, the collapse was attributed to the malicious activities of vandals, who compromised the bridge’s structural integrity. The Federal Ministry of Works swiftly dispatched their contractor to assess the damage and initiate repairs, but the duration of the road closure remains uncertain.

Residents of Apapa and Ajeromi find themselves ensnared in an arduous and time-consuming commute as they strive to return home. The closure of the vital bridge has redirected traffic through the already congested Costain route, which is perpetually crowded with fuel tankers and trailers en route to the fuel depots and Apapa port.

Brig-Gen Ayo-Vaughan (Rtd), Chairman of the Apapa GRA Residents Association (AGRA), expressed his deep concern, stating, “It is very unfortunate that the collapse of the bridge exacerbates our already dire situation. The ongoing repairs have significantly restricted our movement, turning what used to be a 20-minute journey from Lagos Island to Apapa into a grueling four-hour ordeal, sometimes even longer.”

Mr. Chukwudi Obi, a businessman who relied on the bridge for transportation of goods, expressed his frustration: “This collapse is not just an inconvenience; it has dealt a severe blow to our livelihoods.

“We need immediate action to rebuild the bridge and restore normalcy to our lives.”

The collapse of the bridge has cut off Apapa and Ajeromi communities, causing immense disruption to daily life. The road has been closed indefinitely, leaving residents facing arduous and lengthy detours to reach their destinations.

The Federal Ministry of Works has assured the community that their contractor is on-site to evaluate the damage and carry out the necessary repairs. However, the timeline for reopening the bridge remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, to alleviate the plight of the affected residents, AGRA has engaged in discussions with the management of the National Arts Theatre, seeking access for residents from Costain to Ijora Oloye. This alternative route would alleviate the burden on the congested road and ease the hardships faced by commuters.

AGRA has also taken steps to seek permission from the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, whose ministry oversees the National Arts Theatre.

General Ayo-Vaughan conveyed that a letter has been dispatched to the Minister, and efforts are underway to inform the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, urging his assistance in expediting a positive response to the residents’ request.

The collapse of the bridge stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need for heightened security measures and vigilance to protect critical infrastructure from the nefarious activities of vandals. It highlights the vulnerability of essential structures and the severe consequences suffered by the surrounding communities when such incidents occur.

The residents called on the government to bring the perpetrators to book to serve as deterrents to others.

“We call on the authorities to swiftly apprehend these vandals and ensure that justice is served,” said Ayo-Vaughan.