COAS charges troops to apply acquired skills for improved national security

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged troops to effectively deploy skills and knowledge gained from training for planning and conduct of operations for the attainment of national security objectives.

Gen Yahaya gave the directive during the graduation ceremony of officers and soldiers trained in the Exercise Restord Hope IV Series, at the Nigerian Army Training Centre, Kachia, Kaduna State on Thursday.

The training which began on the 25 of January 2023, had troops drawn from various formations and units, who have been undergoing rigorous training and drills in marksmanship, unarmed battle drills and advanced Special Forces training.

Relations, Brigadier Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the ceremony showcased series of shooting and tactical drills to demonstrate newly acquired combat prowess of the graduands.

The COAS expressed delight at the successful conduct of the training for the first time by the Nigerian Army Training Team.

He stressed that “the first to third series of Exercise Restore Hope were conducted by foreign partners, while the fourth series was solely conducted by the Nigerian Army Training Team with the advisory of the foreign partners.”

Yahaya said that training is pivotal to his philosophy of command.

He stated that Exercise Restore Hope training series provide the platform for the NA to sustain its efforts to adequately prepare the troops for operations in a complex and dynamic security environment.

Judging from the numerous benefits and impact of the Exercise, the Army Chief said the series of training would be sustained in the NA.

He equally disclosed that preparations are almost completed for Exercise Restore Hope V, with the bulk of its troops coming from young soldiers who recently passed out from Depot NA while pledging that under his watch, training will be accorded its prime of place in the Army.

Gen Yahaya seized the opportunity to express appreciation to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his strategic guidance, untiring support and encouragement to the Army.

The COAS reassured the nation of the unalloyed loyalty of officers and soldiers to the President and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The ceremony had in attendance, the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy, Principal Staff Officers of Army Headquarters, Commander Infantry Corps, General Officers Commanding 1 and 3 Divisions, representatives of security agencies in Kachia, the Chairman Kachia Local Government, the Agom Kachia and senior officers both serving and retired.