Climate Change: Expert trains Kwara 85 youths

An Environmental expert, Mr Olumide Idowu, has trained 85 youths on climate change in Kwara to solve problems and misconceptions about climate challenge in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Climate Solution Leadership Training exercise held on Saturday in Ilorin, Idowu said that the training was meant to equip and give more understanding to young people on what climate change was all about.

The Climate Justice Advocate said there were lots of components to put in place which young people do not know.

According to him, the essence of the training is to identify the problems affecting the achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Kwara and its possible solutions.

”We are trying to make sure that we identify problems state wise and locally and also to get solutions to young people’s view.

”This is because we don’t want it to look like we are coming to a state and bringing the solutions from where we are coming from,” Idowu said.

He added that the training also seeks to streamline government actions into the solutions that young people are providing.

”We are trying to build leadership around climate action and making people to understand that there is still life and solution to the problems we are facing in Nigeria or in a particular state,” he said.

Idowu, however, commended the large turn out of participants in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kwara is the third station hosting the training after Ekiti and Osun States.

NAN also reports that the training is meant for 600 people and it is supported by Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund (AIEF). (NAN)