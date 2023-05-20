Cleric sues for peace in Abia ahead of Otti’s inauguration 

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Christian Anokwuru, has advised politicians in Abia to shun acts capable of creating tension and chaos in the state before, during and after May 29.

Anokwuru is the Leader of eight-member representatives of Abia’s Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, in the State Government-constituted Handover Committee.

He gave the advice during an interactive session with newsmen in Umuahia on Saturday.

He was reacting to Friday’s judgment by Federal High Court in Kano, which allegedly annulled Otti’s election.

He described the court matter as political in nature, making the opposition the likely source of it.

“It’s a political matter but very soon those behind the judgment would be unmasked.

“Those planning to destabilise the state or distract the governor-elect should leave him and allow him to exercise the mandate freely given to him by the people.

“The opposition should not take Otti’s friendly disposition for granted.

“They should realise that no one person has the monopoly of violence so it (opposition) should allow peace to reign,” the clergyman said.

He said that the judgment did not in any way affect the committee’s work, saying, “We were not perturbed by the news.

“The committee is going ahead with its preparations for the handover and inauguration of Otti on May 29.

“The judgment did not in any way perturb us because we are all literate to know that the court lacked the jurisdiction to give the judgment.

“Moreover, we all know that the issue was a pre-election matter so the court is not competent to entertain it, hence the judgment is of no consequence

“Although, I am not a lawyer but I know that the court cannot give a petitioner what he did not ask for.

“And looking at the case, Dr Alex Otti and Abia were not joined as defendants,” Anokwuru said.

He admonished the nation’s courts to be circumspect in their judgments and avoid pronouncements that could cause chaos, tension and anxiety in the country.

He called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to sanction courts in the country that give judgments that bring the judiciary to ridicule.

“It is necessary to call on the NJC to properly regulate the courts and ensure that they do not drag the name of the judiciary in the mud.

“May I also use this medium to urge Abia people and the teeming supporters of the governor-elect not to panic.

“They should be calm. There is no cause for alarm.

“Dr Alex Otti will be sworn in as the next governor on May 29 and preparations are in top gear,” Anokwuru said.