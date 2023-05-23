Cleric faults leaders for neglecting 110-year-old Nigerian ex-soldier

Pastor James Abe of Christ Apostolic Church, Babalola Experiment 1930, has faulted Nigerian leaders for neglecting Pastor John Dada Obafemi, the oldest living Nigerian ex-soldier.

Abe lamented that despite being a Second World War II veteran, Obafemi who celebrated his 110th birthday party at the weekend is still staying in a rented apartment.

The pastor made the remarks during a get-together celebration organised for him (Obafemi) at his apartment located in Millennium Estate, Ojokoro area of Lagos.

In his sermon, Pastor Abe, said the celebrant, Obafemi joined the Nigerian Army on January 10, 1943, and left the army on July 31, 1946, after the end of World War II where he played an active role for Nigeria.

He added: “I Pastor Abe feel ashamed, I should cover my face in shame because of that, all our Leaders here present retired or in service should please cover their faces in shame for such negligence.

“The High-Ranking Officers of the Nigerian Army should feel ashamed and their Commander in Chief that a World War 11 Veteran is living in a rented apartment.

“Though, our father is at closing chapter of his life, something worthwhile needs to be done for such a Gallant Soldier in the Military and also as a Christian Soldier,” he said.

Abe said there was the need to build an orphanage in his name to serve as remembrance, while calling for the launch of such orphanage immediately.

He said the celebrant retired from the service and from the office as the President of CAC Worldwide in 1997.

Abe narrated that about three years ago, the celebrant called him and told him what the Lord showed him in his dream and that he interpreted it to mean that the time of his departure from here drew nigh.

“Brethren, this might be the last birthday of our Baba Obafemi. Therefore, try hard as an individual, to get whatever you may need from our Baba Obafemi before his inevitable home call which is being delayed by the fragmentation of our great Church, CAC Worldwide,” he said.