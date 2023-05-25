Clark releases ‘Brutally Frank’, says he won’t be quiet if his people are suffering

…Marks 96th birthday Celebration

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has made public his memoir, titled Brutally Frank to mark his 96 birthday.

Speaking on Thursday at his Asokoro residence during a Church Service to thank God for his life, the leader, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF said that Nigeria is not standing properly and there will be no peace, just as he vowed that as a Nigerian, he will not keep quiet if his people are suffering and marginalised by other parts of the country.

The leader of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF made the presentation of the memoir at the 96th birthday thanksgiving service conducted by St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, which was presided over by Archbishop, Metropolitan, Primate of All Nigeria and Bishop of Abuja, His Grace, the Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba.

The Elderstatesman who explained that he had stopped celebrating birthdays since the abductions of the Chibok Secondary School Girls, said that he has always been releasing birthday messages.

Clark who noted that Nigeria cannot be one by mere words of mouth alone, saying lack of trust is what is breaking up Nigeria today. Nigeria is so divided today, said, “Today, I am not celebrating, but I must thank God. I am not celebrating because I lost two younger brothers.”

On his memoir, the South South leader said: “I have written a book, some people might want to take me to court but that is the truth. You can’t kill the truth.

“I am a Nigerian, I won’t keep quiet when Nigerians are suffering. “If Nigeria is not standing properly there will be no peace. Why is it that a region is not having five states, others are have four, one having seven.”

In his remarks, Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, expressed joy that Clark was still preaching unity at 96. He also commended the fact that even at old age, he could still remember Nigeria’s history with dates.

Earlier in his homily, the Archbishop, Metropolitan, Primate of All Nigeria and Bishop of Abuja, His Grace, the Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba who hailed Clark for standing on the path of truth for many years, said, “A word from you is a like a touch in the dark, your torch will never go down. It will continue to shine and glorify your father in heaven.

“Speak when you want to speak, speak what you want to say and allow God to do the rest.

To other Nigerians, give to your immediate environment and make it better than the way you met it. God gave you to glory of God, do not be afraid.

“This is one man when he rings his bell everyone will hear. Until Nigeria becomes a better place, a pride of the world, we will not rest. May God make you more relevant and through you others will be relevant.”