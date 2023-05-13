Clark congratulates Iwunyanwu as President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Chief Edwin Clark

***Says with him and other Regional groups, they will ensure that there is full integration and inclusion of Ndigbo in the national scheme of things.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark has congratulated Chief Emmanuel Iwunyanwu on his emergence as the President- General, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja yesterday, the leader of Southern Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF said that with his coming on board as the President of Ohanaeze, he is optimistic, he is more than resolved along with his people, the PANDEF, as well as their colleagues of Afenifere and the Middlebelt Forum, to ensure that there was full integration and inclusion of Ndigbo in the national scheme of things.

The statement read, “The news of your unanimous election as the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, came to me and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) with much excitement and hope. There is no doubt that your upliftment by your people is enormously well deserved considering your tireless and lifelong contributions to the growth of Ndigbo and the Nigerian nation as a whole.

“I have had the great honour of knowing you and jointly working with you in contributing our own quota to the process of nation-building. In all these years, your contributions to the body politics of Nigeria in the various positions that you had held and the numerous initiatives which you came up with have fundamentally helped at the most critical times of our history.

“In the private sector, through the dint of hard work, you played a major role in the Industrial development of our country, job creation and setting a good example to our youth on imbibing the spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity. In communication and mass media, your national media outfit, Champion newspaper group remains one of the most valued national brands.

“I have always held the view that Nigeria can only progress if we continue to work to create a home of fairness, equity and justice for all. In particular, is a need for us to ensure proper integration of the Igbos as bona-fide citizens of our country whose contribution to national development remains towering and outstanding. It is in this respect that I led the leaders of South-South and Middelbelt to insist on the Igbo Presidency.

“With you on the saddle as the leader of the Igbos, I am more than resolved along with my people, the PANDEF, as well as our colleagues of Afenifere and the Middlebelt Forum, to ensure that there is full integration and inclusion of Ndigbo in the national scheme of things. Please once more accept my congratulations and very best wishes to your good health, strength and wisdom.”