Chrisland student’s death: Corona cautions against unnecessary questions

File image of late Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old Chrisland School student

LAGOS—The Corona, Mrs. O. O. Fajana, presiding over an inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Miss Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools, Lagos, has cautioned against unnecessary questions.

Fajana said, yesterday, that irrelevant questions by counsel in the case would delay the conclusion of the inquest.

The 12-year-old student died during the school’s inter-house sports on February 9 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Fajana had, yesterday, told parties in the suit to refrain from any actions that could prolong the inquest, adding that any demonstrations sought by any counsel should be done by a doctor, not Mr. Michael Adeniran, the father of the deceased, currently being cross-examined.

“The witness is not a medical practitioner, a doctor will be a better person to demonstrate using pictures of the deceased person,” she said.

Fajana reacted to a request by Mr. Olukayode Enitan, one of the school’s counsel, seeking the picture of the student posted on social media by her father after her death.

Fajana said the more relevant the questions, the faster the inquest would be.

She asked Lagos State counsel, Mr. A. A. George, to get a picture of the deceased student from the investigative police officer and tender it in evidence so that Enitan could request it.

Fajana adjourned the matter until May 15.