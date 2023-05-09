Chioma Fakorede, Ogochukwu Unachukwu launch new book, ‘Osinachi’

The Grand Junction at Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos, was buzzing with excitement on Sunday, May 7th, as friends and family gathered to celebrate the launch of “Osinachi – The Boy Sent By God”. Written by Chioma Fakorede and illustrated by Ogochukwu Unachukwu.

This colourful and engaging picture book is a self-identity affirmation book for kids ages 1-5 that promotes self-love and acceptance.

Inspired by their sons, the sisters have created a playful and inspiring story that follows the journey of Osinachi, an African boy, as he learns to love and accept his unique identity. Through affirmations and positive messages, the book encourages readers to embrace their individuality and shine bright.

The book launch was an intimate gathering of friends and family. It was graced by notable guests, including the Speaker of the House of Assembly Oyo State – Rt Honorable Debo Ogundoyin, Dr Abiola Salami and RED Africa Group CEO – Ayodeji Razaq. The event featured a keynote speech by the Honorable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Oyo State – Dr Seun Fakorede, who spoke passionately about promoting diversity and self-love among children.

Guests were treated to a delightful reading of “Osinachi – The Boy Sent By God”, followed by a delicious meal by Chef Hook Catering and refreshing drinks by Aplus Drinks.

Overall, the book launch was a resounding success, and “Osinachi – The Boy Sent By God” will indeed become a treasured addition to children’s bookshelves everywhere.