China rolls out world most expensive cars

By Theodore Opara

•Plays strongly in segment

IN the automobile world, there are no minors anymore, as auto makers are continuously churning out head-turning vehicles from different continents.

Surprisingly, the Chinese are leading in the production of the latest outstanding vehicles, from mass production to the most expensive cars, that leave brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Lamborghini looking ordinary in terms of pricing and even features.

Here are some of the most expensive Chinese-built cars that would match and even outclass the most expensive cars from Europe, America, Korea, and Japan. In China, the Hongqi L5 is a limousine of the highest specification, with a social status far greater than that of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Owning a Hongqi L5 is a symbol of honour. Being able to buy a Rolls-Royce only means you are rich, while buying a Hongqi L5 means you are not only rich but also enjoying a high social status. The Dongfeng Warrior M50 is the first Chinese special military utility vehicle to be converted from military to civilian use. The Warrior M50 is available in either bare-chassis or pickup variants, but we wouldn’t be surprised if a roomier wagon body style followed. It is a very basic body-on-frame setup, and customers can go for either a bare frame or a pickup truck bed.

Right now only the two-door version is available, but rumour has it that a four-door model will join the lineup soon. The Dongfeng Warrior M50 certainly isn’t cheap, as it starts at 668,800 yuan, which is about $103,386. The Qiantu K50 Roadster debuted at the 2016 Beijing Auto Show as a concept with similar performance to the coupe. The K50 will serve as the flagship of the Qiantu brand, whose name means “future” in Chinese, and is expected to start at just over $100,000. The BYD K9 (alternatively, the BYD electric bus, or BYD ebus) is a fully electric, low-floor, single-deck city bus manufactured by BYD in China. K9 has a 12-meter body length and an 18-ton weight with a one-step low-floor interior. It is reportedly priced at 2–3 million yuan (S$395,000–S$592,600).

The Arcfox-7 is powered by a 6.6 kWh battery pack connected to a 603 HP electric motor. With a hefty weight of 1755kg (3,869 lbs), it can reportedly go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than three seconds and achieve a maximum top speed of 260 km/h (162 mph). All of this is wrapped up in one of the most interesting-looking designs to ever conquer the track. The Arcfox 7 was unveiled at the 2016 Beijing Auto Show with a price tag of $600,000. The Hongqi L5 is a large retro-styled luxury car produced by Hongqi whose design was inspired by the discontinued Hongqi CA770, serving as Hongqi’s flagship vehicle for the Chinese automotive market. It has a length of 5.555m, five being a lucky number in Chinese culture.

The 760,000-dollar (five million yuan) ultra-luxury Chinese car would give the Rolls-Royce Phantom a good fight anywhere, any day, in terms of luxury, performance, safety, and even prestige. As a flagship vehicle, the Arcfox GT reflects the extreme pursuit of speed, technology, and design. With four electric motors generating 1,020 hp, the supercar designed with an integrated carbon monocoque goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.59 s. Arcfox is a sub-brand of China’s BAIC. You can expect the Arcfox-GT to be introduced with an MSRP that will easily surpass $1 million. The NIO EP9 is a Chinese electric-powered, two-seat sports car manufactured by NIO, assisted by their Formula E racing division. The name EP9 stands for Electric Performance 9. Pricing for the Nio EP9 is set at a hefty $1.48 million, with production limited to 6 units total. The car can achieve a top speed of 313 km/h (194 mph). The EP9 is somewhat capable of autonomous driving, which it did when it set a record for fastest autonomous driving at the Circuit of the Americas. However, this was only possible because it was configured to drive autonomously. The Hongqi S9 concept was presented on September 13, 2019, at the Frankfurt Motor Show and celebrates 70 years of the People’s Republic of China.

It foreshadows the plan to launch a hybrid supercar from the Chinese manufacturer limited to 70 copies. The $1.49 million Chinese-made Hongqi S9 coupe is the latest to join the ever-growing crop of extreme-performance, extreme-price sports cars. As an ultra-luxury Chinese domestic car brand, Hongqi has a very high status in the hearts of the Chinese people.

When people felt that Hongqi cars would increase their efforts to enter the civilian market, Hongqi made a very bold decision, once again. Launched an impact on the high-end luxury car market and launched an upgraded version of the Hongqi L5, the Hongqi L90. Hongqi will launch a new model, the L90, with an estimated price of ten million yuan. From the appearance of pictures exposed on the network, The red flag L90 The design style is obviously different from the previous models of the red flag. This comes fitted with a 6.8-liter V10 engine that can produce 398 horsepower. It is not only beautiful from the outside, but it also has a very luxurious and beautiful-looking interior as well. Designed by Chinese company IAT, the King is meant to offer you an exclusive experience unlike any other.

, which is why it would cost you $2 million to buy one in base form, or $3.8 million if you go nuts with the customization options, which include armored bodywork.