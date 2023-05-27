Children’s Day: Orji Kalu cautions against child abuse

The Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Kalu has cautioned parents and guardians against child abuse and other social vices.

Kalu, in his children’s day message issued on Saturday in Abuja urged governments at all levels to uphold Child Rights Act.

The former Governor of Abia, who described children as leaders of tomorrow, expressed optimism that children play vital roles in building a nation.

He, however, applauded parents and guardians for consistently mentoring and parenting children.

Kalu said: “I felicitate children across the globe in commemoration of the 2023 children’s day.

“I am delighted to commend parents, guardians and policy makers for their efforts in raising responsible and good children.

“Children are future leaders and as such, they deserve good living conditions with proper care by parents and guardians.”

According to Kalu, to build an ideal society, the rights of children as stipulated in the child rights act must be respected by all and sundry.

He added: “Children must have access to quality education, healthcare, nutritious food, housing and others.

“Collectively, we must protect children by criminalizing a range of acts including child labour, child abuse, child rape, exploitation for pornography and violence against children.

“As parents and guardians, it is our responsibility to raise good children by upholding good moral conduct in our endeavours.”

Kalu urged governments, non-profit organisations, civil society groups, the media and other stakeholders to advocate Child Rights Act.

He also urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and wards in their daily activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Children’s Day, which is celebrated on May 27 annually is dedicated to celebrating children all over the world.

It is also for adults to reminiscence their childhood experiences.