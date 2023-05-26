Children’s Day: Number of out-of-school children in Nigeria calls for concern – Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Nigerian children on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

The Speaker said the children are worth celebrating for their visible determination to succeed against all odds, as exemplified by the many feats they have accomplished since the last celebration.

He, however, emphasised the need for concerted efforts to assist Nigerian children in harnessing their potential and fulfilling their dreams.

According to him, the fearsome reported statistics of out-of-school children in the country call for concern for the future of the country.

Saying that the fulfillment of the saying that “children are the leaders of tomorrow’ lies in a deliberate and strategic formulation and implementation of policies, including the legislative framework to give quality education to Nigerian children and reduce the number of out-of-school children at all levels of government.

Gbajabiamila noted that it is for this reason, the 9th House prioritized the passage of legislation that impacts positively on the socio-economic well-being of Nigerians.

He also emphasized that no efforts should be spared by the governments at all levels and the private sector in supporting policies that promote the rights of the Nigerian child, including their inalienable right to a good education.

The Speaker, however, enjoined parents to ensure that the Nigerian child is not excluded from global competitions and emerging trends in a constantly changing global village and must, as a matter of duty, strive to be responsible and responsive in taking good care and training of their children for the betterment of the children and future of the country.

Gbajabiamila wished the children many more celebrations for the day.