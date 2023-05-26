Children’s Day: Make upbringing, training of kids priority, stakeholders task parents

Children’s day celebration held in Koko

Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Minister for Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, the Country Director of Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, Rev. John Hayab, and the Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Comrade Abdulhamid Salihu, have urged parents to prioritize the upbringing and training of children who will become the future of the society.

They spoke at a funfair where hundreds of parents, teachers, and dignitaries gathered to commemorate the annual Children’s Day celebration in Abuja, yesterday.

In his keynote address, Rev. Hayab emphasized the importance of raising and training children who will become the future of society.

He called on adults to learn from children the virtues of love, tolerance, and forgiveness if Nigeria must achieve lasting peace.

“We are tasked with the noblest responsibilities in life, which is raising and training children who are the future of our families and society.

“Let us learn from them the virtues of love, tolerance, and forgiveness if we must have a peaceful Nigeria,” he said.

Other dignitaries also spoke at the event, stressing the need for parents to instill discipline, tolerance, love, respect, and hard work in their children.

They urged parents to inculcate the fear of God in their children, which will help them become more useful, productive, and peace-loving citizens.

Apart from the speeches and goodwill messages from various speakers, the Children’s Day celebration was a sight to behold as students from different schools marched in a colorful parade with the beat of drums and sounds from the Police Children School Abuja.

The excitement was palpable as guests, parents, and onlookers were thrilled by the display of talent and skill exhibited by the young students.

The festivities continued with cultural dance performances and poetry recitations, showcasing the richness and diversity of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The event was a testament to the importance of celebrating children and fostering their talents and skills in a fun-filled and supportive environment.

The Children’s Day celebration ended with a call to action for parents and teachers to take their responsibilities towards the children seriously, as they are the future of Nigeria.