Children’s Day: Dame Okowa feeds Delta children

As part of activities to mark the 2023 Children’s Day celebration, Wife of Delta Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, and Founder, O5 Initiative, has again, fed Children in the state.

The feeding activity which the First Lady has made a custom every 27th May, is part of her initiative’s outreach programme.

At this year’s celebration which took place on Saturday, with the theme “The State of Nigerian Children Today: Proper Parenting for Value Reorientation and National Consciousness”, Dame Okowa with her O5 Initiative team through her O5 Kitchen, fed over 1,000 children and visitors at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Flora Alatan, while addressing the children and parents reiterated, 27th May, as a day set aside to celebrate children all around the world, and urged parents and guardians to wake up to their responsibility.

“Children’s Day celebration is a wake-up call to all parents, to put their hands together for the proper upbringing of the children for a better future”.

She appreciated the Governor’s wife for feeding the children for the past 8 years and thanked Governor Okowa for approving all related activities for the Children’s Day celebration.

“I celebrate our dear mother, our First Lady. For the past 8 years, you have been feeding our children, we celebrate you and we love you, We don’t take your effort for granted.

“We also thank the father of the state, for the approval of the children’s activities”.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga who represented the state Governor, called for the upscale of value reorientation in schools.

The colorful event, had pupils from different primary and secondary schools in the state engage in parade, match pass, cultural dance, and music.

Primary and Secondary Schools from within and outside the state capital were represented at the event.