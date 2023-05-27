Children’s Day: Children ‘ll be highest beneficiaries of Tinubu’s administration – Obidike

As Nigeria celebrates 2023 Children’s day, APC chieftain, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has congratulated Nigeria sons and daughters who will take charge of the affairs of our country, Nigeria in future.

Obidike who made this statement available to the newsmen in Abuja, Saturday morning, said, ”I acknowledge the invaluable contributions of children to the development of the nation and I am confident that every Nigerian child will be the highest beneficiary of the new administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

“They are future leaders and as such, it is important to instill discipline in them at an early stage in life. They deserve good living condition with access to water and sanitation, education, housing, food, health and other amenities

“I salute the parents and teachers who have remained zealous and dutiful in training these little ones for the task ahead. Civil society organisations, development partners and well-meaning personalities to support noble causes aimed at improving the welfare of children” Obidike concluded.