Children’s Day: Bridge Nigeria promotes quality education

Bridge pupils presenting gifts to Tunji Adebayo Orphanage Home on Children’s Day

… partners with other organisations to provide education for the underserved

By Etop Ekanem

Children’s Day in Nigeria is always a day of pomp, pageantry and splendour for school children such that parents and school managements also look forward to it but beyond the potpourri of activities, it is a time to speak and take action in the best interest of every Nigerian child.

To celebrate this year’s Children’s Day in Nigeria, Bridge International Academies, Nigeria has reiterated the importance of quality education for every child by organising special lessons on children’s rights, professions around the world, practical activities such as art and crafts with room for performances and display of these arts.

Foyinsola Akinjayeju, Managing Director, Bridge International Academies Nigeria noted that there is a need to act with urgency as reports from UNICEF have shown a decline in the number of children learning in Nigeria.

She said: “Children’s Day in Nigeria is special for us, no doubt, but we have to make it count. We have to make it count by taking actionable steps in the best interest of these children.

“A recent report by UNICEF says that only a third of 10-year-olds globally are estimated to be able to read and understand a simple written story and in Nigeria, the number of out-of-school children is at 20 million.

“This is alarming! We need to act fast. Individuals, organizations, the community at large, we all need to collaborate and give these children a life-changing education, which aligns with our mission at Bridge International Academies.”

Bridge’s mission is to provide life-changing education to millions of children regardless of their socio-economic background, the language spoken at home, gender etc. Bridge Nigeria is a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun State, creating equal opportunities for children to grow while also providing access to quality education at an unbelievably affordable rate.

Speaking on how Bridge Nigeria has changed the narrative of getting more children to access quality education in its host communities, Foyinsola Akinjayeju added: “Since the start of our operations in 2015, we have recorded so many success stories of children who have received transformational education.

“For four consecutive years, our pupils have emerged as top performers in the National Common Entrance Examinations even though these schools are situated in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun. These results have attracted some sponsors who have offered scholarships to children from families who still struggle with the fees.”

Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa, Manager Academics added: “As we celebrate Children’s Day in Nigeria, it should help us remember that we must act in the best interests of the Nigerian child to embrace innovative solutions to ensure that we are aligned with the SDG4 which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for every child.”

To also mark the Children’s Day event in Nigeria, Bridge pupils at Daddy Savage Academy paid a visit to Tunji Adebayo Orphanage Home at Fagba, Iju Road to celebrate with the children and present them with gifts. At the core of Bridge Schools is inclusion and equity for every child regardless of their background.