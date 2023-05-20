Chika Ike stops show at Cannes Film festival

By Benjamin Njoku

Chika Ike is best known for her gorgeous looks and dress sense. It’s no wonder that the actress caused a stir at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, in Paris, when she stormed the red carpet, donning a green ensemble that highlighted her curves perfectly.

The actress never fails to turn heads with her fashion choice and impeccable style. And her outing at the Cannes Film Festival has continued to resonate with positive comments on the internet. Her long dress added a touch of elegance, while her simple hair style completed the look with the perfect hint of glamour.

Indeed, Chika’s bold display of African fashion statement has earned Vogue ranking as the best 10th dress at the ongoing film festival. She was also ranked among the 10 best at New York Times, and Harper’s Bazaar, taking a cue from Vague at the festival.

Strutting gracefully and all positively radiant, Ike became the cynosure of all eyes. She was a head-turner and show-stopper in her well-tailored emerald gown, accentuating her skin tone. Her gloves and a cape with a train longer than the Mont Blanc Express were awe-inspiring. The trendsetter, Ike has etched an enviable mark in the hearts of other guests, viewers and fashion enthusiasts.

Chika calls it “My stand out moment.”

Sharing photos of her red carpet appearance on her Instagram page, the beautiful actress bragged that she shines differently. Styled by celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, the entrepreneur muted that even when she isn’t trying too hard, the spotlight is always on her. She added that she will forever be that girl.

“Even when I’m not trying hard, the spotlight is on me. I shine differently and I’ll forever be that girl,” she enthused. From the foregoing, it’s safe to say that the leggy actress is a certified style icon to the letter.