Chief of Air Staff hails Ugwuanyi, Makinde on support

*Enugu governor expresses delight at NAF choice of state for anniversary

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, (South), Taofeek Arapaja, and the PDP National Vice Chairman (South-East), Chief Ali Odefa, yesterday, attended the 59th-anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, received the dignitaries at the Air Force Base, Emene, Enugu State, where the event was held.

Amao, who applauded the host and guest of honour, Ugwuanyi, for his immense support and good disposition to the NAF in Enugu, appreciated the people of Enugu, especially the host communities for living in harmony with the NAF.

He also lauded Makinde for facilitating and sponsoring the aerial display at the event, saying he been supportive of their activities.

On his part, Ugwuanyi congratulated the NAF on its 59th-anniversary celebration and expressed delight at the choice of Enugu as the venue for the national event.

The Enugu governor said he is hopeful that the celebration in Enugu will open the frontiers for many other fruitful engagements between the state and the NAF.

He noted that his administration observes, with great admiration, the professionalism with which the NAF executes its mandate and the operational successes it has recorded in several troubled spots across the country.

Attributing the remarkable boost in capability and quality of personnel in the service to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Ugwuanyi, reassured Amao that Enugu State will continue to provide all the necessary support to the NFA.

“On a final note, I once again express our heartfelt gratitude to the Minister of Defence, the Chief of the Air Staff, officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF for the great job you are doing for the country and also congratulate you on this memorable occasion of your 59th anniversary,” he said.