Chef Stone embarks on culinary adventure across Europe

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Esteemed culinary virtuoso, Abiola Akanji aka Chef Stone, is embarking on another extraordinary culinary adventure across Europe from June 25th to July 15th, 2023.

In a recent statement made available to Vanguard, Mr. Audacity, as he is also widely called, said the adventure dubbed “Chef Stone Takes Europe”, will take food enthusiasts on a captivating culinary tour through six magnificent countries: Italy, Germany, Denmark, France, Spain, and Portugal.

He said: “This epicurean adventure promises to be an unparalleled celebration of Europe’s rich and diverse culinary traditions.

“My European culinary tour is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for food lovers to experience the unique flavors, techniques, and cultural influences that define each country’s cuisine. With a relentless passion for creating extraordinary dishes, I will be immersing myself in the local ingredients, traditions, and techniques of each destination, fusing my expertise with the essence of European cuisine.

“It will also see me explore local cuisines, interact with fellow chefs, and share my passion for Culinary Arts.”

The tour’s itinerary includes the following states and cities: Milan in Italy, Berlin in Germany, Copenhagen in Denmark, Lisbon in Portugal, Madrid in Spain, and Paris in France.

Throughout the tour, Chef Stone will engage in a series of immersive experiences, including cooking demonstrations, exclusive dining events, and culinary workshops.

“The audience will have the unique opportunity to witness Chef Stone’s culinary expertise up close, as he showcases his signature dishes and unveils new creations inspired by the diverse culinary traditions of each country,” Chef Stone said.

He went on: “Each country has its own unique culinary heritage, and I am eager to delve deep into their flavors and traditions. This tour is a celebration of the diverse culinary tapestry of Europe, and I look forward to sharing my passion for food with enthusiasts from all walks of life.”

As part of the tour, Chef Stone will collaborate with local chefs, artisans, and food experts, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and culinary knowledge.

From Italian pasta-making workshops in Milan to German beer-pairing experiences in Berlin, the tour promises to provide an unforgettable gastronomic experience for both locals and international visitors.

To ensure that food enthusiasts worldwide can stay connected throughout the tour, Chef Stone will share regular updates, behind-the-scenes footage, and highlights on his social media channels and website.