Celebrating a quintessential queen consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse 111

By ifetayo Adeniyi Moses & Patrick Ochoga

Though born with silver spoon from birth, Her Majesty, the Queen Consort, of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, the wife of Olu of Warri, Ogiame 111 has always shown compassion, empathy towards the less privileged in the society, a trait, she obviously inherited from her late billionaire’s father and a business mogul, Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

Celebrating the quintessential Queen consort on her birthday if for nothing else but her knack for being of help to humanity in whatever she does is worthy of rolling out the drums.

Olori Atuwatse 111, is many things to many people. A visionary woman with a heart for humanity, social enterprise, education and capacity building for women and children.

A strong pillar on which those in dire need can always lean on for sustenance, support and strength. She does not abstain from taking on issues that are of concern to women, children and youths, and offering tangible solutions to them.

Olori Atuwatse 111 by training is a qualified lawyer with an LLB from the London School of Economics, (LSE) and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2010. A member of the CIARB Nigeria and has certifications from the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce and Chambers of Maritime.

Her Majesty has a strong entrepreneurial drive and has among other lifetime achievements founded several businesses across industries.

From the fashion label, Colour Couture, which she co-founded with a friend while at the university, to Breakfast in Bed, a first-of-its-kind breakfast Delivery Company in Lagos, Nigeria, which she established after graduation.

Her proficiency is well recognized on the boards of the Wells Property Development Company, the Wells Carlton, and Wells Bakehouse, where she sits. Her passion for coaching young people and mentoring them at various learning phases with practical skills, through education and vocational training is legendary.

A philanthropist of no limit, she founded Abba’s Jewels, a community of over 60 women who together, raise funds to impact the community through outreaches, food drives, hospital and prison visits. She is the convener of The Love Drive, a free yard sale that started in Lagos, Nigeria.

As the President of RIG Africa, a prophetic training organisation, she trains people to hear God for themselves and move closer to him in ways that are practical and applicable to everyday life and work.

As a mother of the Iwere people domiciled in the Southern District of Delta State her campaign for their healing and revival is noteworthy and thus established initiatives targeted at alleviating poverty, illiteracy, and infant mortality in the Warri Kingdom.

One of her initiatives, Wuwu Ore, was officially founded in 2021 with the primary aim of providing free healthcare, education, and skilling for indigent children in the remotest parts of the kingdom, as well as empowerment, sensitisation and training for women and youth in the communities to improve living conditions and trigger socio-economic development.

The Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo STEM and Innovation Lab is another of her initiatives in partnership with CleverMinds Educational Foundation.

The initiative located in Iyara Community will groom orphans and indigent children in Warri and environs to reach their full potentials by exposing them to the innovative world of STEM-based quality education, entrepreneurial skills and psychosocial support.

The Royal Iwere Foundation (RIF) is the Chief Project of Olori and Ogiame Atuwatse III that seeks to transform the socio-economic conditions of indigenes through formal and informal education, mentorship programmes and funding for upcoming and fresh entrepreneurs.

The Foundation also provides disaster relief packages to all the communities within the kingdom prone to flooding and other critical situations. A builder at heart, Olori Atuwatse III is determined to leave a legacy of education and empowerment in the Iwere Kingdom, Nigeria and beyond.

Chains of encomium and recognition have been accorded for her contribution in uplifting mothers and children. One such honour came from President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed her to serve as a member of the High Level Advisory Committee (HLAC) on Women Economic Empowerment and Gender in Nigeria.

Also, in April, she was appointed by the Delta State Governor –elect, Sheriff Oborevwori’s into his 88 man transition committee in recognition of her role in the society.

In her usual manner of giving back, the Queen Consort also planned to carry out some humanitarian activities on her birthday is to commence with 37 hours of worship, communities feeding, love Garden and play ground launch, event management training which will be wrapped up with story time with Mama Iwere.

Long may you live Her Royal Majesty as you add another year to your years.