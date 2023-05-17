CBN senior tennis tourney serves off May 18

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Over 300 players are expected to compete for honours in the different categories in the 2023 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-sponsored Senior Open Tennis Championship, which serves off at the Tennis Complex of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

This was revealed in Abuja on Tuesday by the Acting Director, Corporate Communication Department, CBN, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin while briefing sports journalists on the commencement of this year’s tournament, which holds in Abuja for the fifth consecutive year.

He disclosed that the finals of the one-week tournament, to be played on a hard court, will be decided on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

According to him, players will square up in the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and Women’s Doubles, as well as in the wheelchair men’s singles and wheelchair women’s singles.

Isa said the Bank’s Management was committed to sustaining the sponsorship of the tournament, which the Bank had done since 1978, particularly as it remains a platform for discovering, harnessing and grooming young talents to represent Nigeria at various international tennis meets.

While tasking participants at this year’s edition to take the opportunity of the championship to show their talents, he said that the competition, over the years, had produced stars in the male and female categories such as Sunday Maku, David Imonite, Veronica Oyibokia-Iwebema, Clara Udofa, Christy Agugbom, Sarah Adegoke and Sylvester Emmanuel, and more recently, Imeh Joseph, Oparoji Uche, Nonso Madueke, Henry Atseye, Oyinlomo Quadri, and Marylove Edwards, among others.

The CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship is the flagship tennis competition in Nigeria that serves as a selection ground for the country in preparation for major competitions such as Davis Cup and All Africa Games.