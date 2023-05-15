CBN drives Financial Inclusion with SabiMoni

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has launched its Financial Literacy e-Learning Platform, called “SabiMoni” in its efforts to upscale Financial Inclusion in the country.

According to the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwing Emefiele, who personally launched the platform, in Abuja, this afternoon, the apex bank was determined to achieve the 95 percent Financial Inclusion target next year.

He said that the “SabiMoni” would significantly impact the drive especially as many members of the Nigerian public key into the platform.

Mr. Emefiele promised that the CBN would urgently resolve the squabble between Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and telecommunication companies over the sharing of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) income.

According to him, USSD has been very useful as a part of the mechanism for Financial Inclusion and would not be allowed to have its services disrupted over the sharing of the income between banks and telecommunication companies.