CBN drives financial inclusion with SabiMONI

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has launched its Financial Literacy e-Learning Platform, called “SabiMONI” in its efforts to upscale financial inclusion in the country.

According to the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who personally launched the platform, in Abuja, yesterday, said that the apex bank was determined to achieve the 95 percent financial inclusion target next year.

He said that the SabiMONI would significantly impact the drive especially as many members of the Nigerian public key into the platform.

According to him, “You would see that from 2014 till now, everything has been done to deepen the payment system infrastructure through various mechanisms, working with the banks and even at some point, we have to bring in the telecommunication companies.

“The National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2022 places high priority on financial and digital learning as a strategy that would enable the creation of a conducive environment for serving or ensuring the inclusion of the most excluded groups.

“There is no gain saying the fact that the SabiMONI Financial Literacy e-Learning Platform will enable us to drive financial education physically through the Certified Financial Literacy Trainers at the locations where it is most needed.

“It will enable us to drive Digital Financial Literacy thereby boosting consumer confidence in the uptake and utilization of Digital Financial Services.

“The SabiMONI portal will serve as a repository of information not only for learners but also for researchers in the most effective manner.”