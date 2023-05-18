Cashier arraigned for allegedly stealing from  ‘Baba Ijebu

Arrested and handcuffed

The Police in Lagos State on Thursday arraigned a 20-year-old cashier, Toheeb Lawal, who allegedly played ‘Baba Ijebu’ lotto worth N131,000 but failed to pay.

Lawal is standing trial on a count charge of stealing before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate M.O Tanimola.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 8 and April 11 on Olatinji Street, Ojota, Lagos State.

Bassey alleged that the cashier played ‘Baba Ijebu’ lotto worth N139,000 in March and made a part-payment of N67,500.

“On April, the complainant, Mr Kayode Oyeshile, discovered that Lawal has played another game of N60,000 without payment.

“The total sum of money being owed by the defendant is N131,500 which belongs to Mr Kayode Oyeshile,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N80,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 23 for mention.