CashApp founder consumed alcohol, cocaine before his death, autopsy reveals 

By Biodun Busari

An autopsy report has revealed that the CashApp founder, Bob Lee ingested alcohol cocaine and ketamine before he was stabbed to death in San Francisco, the United States last month.

The autopsy, Monday, also said the 43-year-old Lee had a compound that forms when alcohol and cocaine mix, called cocaethylene, in his system when he died.

NBC News said findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner further revealed that his body contained metabolised byproducts of cocaine and ketamine.

The analysis listed the allergy medication cetirizine (best known by the brand name Zyrtec), as well.

The report, by Dr Ellen Moffatt, an assistant medical examiner, did not make a link between those substances and Lee’s cause of death, which was listed as multiple stab wounds.

The manner and method of death, she concluded, was homicide by sharp injury.

Lee suffered three stab wounds: two to the chest and one to the hip. One of the chest wounds was 2 to 3 inches deep, piercing the “right lateral anterior inferior ventricle of the heart” and the “right posterior lateral inferior ventricle,” the report said.

But Paula Canny, the defence attorney for the suspect, Nima Momeni, emphasised Lee’s drug use when she answered questions from reporters.

“There’s a lot of drugs in Bob Lee’s system. I mean, Bob Lee’s system is like the Walgreens of recreational drugs,” Canny said after a pretrial hearing Tuesday outside the Hall of Justice in San Francisco.

“What happens when people take drugs? Generally, they act like drug people, and what drug people act like is not themselves, not happy-go-lucky,” she added. “Just kind of illusory and make bad decisions and do bad things.”

On Tuesday, the arraignment and bail hearing for Momeni, who was arrested on April 13 was postponed to May 18. He faces murder charges.

Lee was stabbed at about 2:30 am on April 4. Doctors worked for nearly four hours to try to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:49 am.

The killing renewed debates over public safety in San Francisco, where Mayor London Breed has pledged to crack down on crime.