‘Cases of incest, rape in Osun, Ogun, Oyo disturbing’ 

By Shina Abubakar

THE Centre for Women’s Health and Information, CEWHIN, yesterday, disclosed that the rate of incest and student rape of teachers in Osun, Ogun and Oyo states is worrisome and requires quick attention.

The group also urged religious and community leaders to expose the menace, to check its occurrence, rather than covering it up.

A CEWHIN Director, Mrs Atinuke Odukoya, stated during the close-out and accountability forum on strengthening access to a community-based psychosocial support system for survivors of violence against women and girls, sponsored by Ford Foundation, held at NUJ Press Centre in Osogbo.

Odukoya urged religious and community leaders to embark on an enlightenment campaign against the social menace, being custodians of culture and religious ethos.

She also disclosed that the group’s work, which covers Osun, Ogun and Oyo states, revealed that student abuse/rape of teachers through the deployment of charms is trending in Ogun state and constitute a major societal problem.

She said: “Issues of incest are on the rise in Osun and it is very disturbing, stakeholders need to collaborate to check the menace. In Ogun, issues of students raping/abusing teachers sexually are the major concern for the people, while in Oyo, it is gender-based violence is a major concern. Religious leaders need to speak out against the abnormal trend; there is a need for them to understand they are the custodian of our culture.

“On our side, through the help of Ford Foundation, we have trained over 240 people including religious groups as Community Psychosocial First Aiders, PFA’s, who were first responders to victims of sexual abuse, have been trained in the three states on how to help the victims and put a stop to it.

“The issue of sexual abuse, whether in the community or place of worship, is a lot and it is very disturbing. Everybody is trying to cover it for some reason. It is a lot.”