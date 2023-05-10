Cascador impacts over 40 businesses in Nigeria

From left: Patrick Amajama, Cascador Administrator; Blessing Mene, Cascador Co-Founder; Funto Boroffice, Cascador Alumna and CEO of Chanja Datti;Dave DeLucia, Cascador Co-Founder; and Omoniyi Salami, Cascador Alumnus and CEO of NEAT Microfinance Bank; at the Cascador Alumni Dinner in Lagos recently.

By Rosemary Iwunze

Cascador, an accelerator program for mid-stage entrepreneurs in Africa who are scaling mission-driven companies, has revealed that its intervention in Nigeria has touched 45 organisations.

Cascador has collectively raised over $23 million in funds to grow and scale in different sectors of the economy.

The firm noted that it has made tremendous impact in the lives of dozens of business owners in the last four years of its operations in Nigeria.

This was revealed by Cascador’s Co-founder, Mr. Dave DeLucia during its Alumni Dinner in Lagos recently.

DeLucia stated that Cascador was looking at doubling the number of beneficiaries and making a further impact on the country’s economy in the next six years.

“In the next 4 to 6 years, we should have at least 100 companies in our alumni portfolio, helping each of them raise funds, improve their leadership and scale.

“At Cascador, we are solving these challenges by providing entrepreneurs access to world class fundraising support and educating them on how to raise investment capital, so that they can take their businesses to the next level. In regard to leadership development, we give them assessment data and coaching to identify their strengths and then we help them build on that strength to develop an effective team.”

On business development skills, DeLucia shared “We closely examine their businesses and run a diagnosis to see where they need improvement, providing customized advisory support to grow their businesses.”

Speaking further on its target organisations, Blessing Mene, Cascador Co-founder, revealed that the accelerator program focuses on organisations that have successfully raised capital, have strong annual revenues, and have a team of 10 or more employees in place who are ready to scale exponentially.

“The type of entrepreneurs we cater to should have $50,000 USD in annual revenue or more. They typically have 10 to 50 employees, 2-3 years of operation and a strong desire to scale.”

Mene added, “Cascador helps more seasoned entrepreneurs who are trying very hard to grow by 10 times and make a significant real-world impact.”

According to Mene, business challenges and the requirements to be successful are universal. Success is about focusing on the customers, being clear about your value proposition and having sufficient resources to scale. It is much more difficult to grow a thriving company in Nigeria, but the passion for business ownership and the work ethic here are very strong.”

Funto Boroffice, Cascador alumna and CEO of Chanja Datti, a waste recycling firm, stated that the impact of the Cascador programme cannot be overemphasized.

“It is a different skill acquisition and fundraising programme. Apart from gaining the basic knowledge to run a successful business, Cascador also provides me with world class mentors and customized advisory support. You will rarely have this in other programmes.”

“My company was struggling to make the necessary impact and grow until Cascador was recommended to me by a friend,” said Cascador alumnus, Omoniyi Salami, CEO of NEAT Microfinance Bank.

“I started the business in my living room with my wife. Cascador helped us raise institutional funding and scale our impact by over 3X. Today, we have five locations in Nigeria and we have made a tremendous impact in creating value and helping other startups in the country. Cascador is a personalized programme targeted at individuals willing to grow.”