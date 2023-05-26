Caretaker Chairman dies hours to swearing-in

Less than 24 hours to his official swearing-in, a newly appointed Caretaker Management Committee Chairman of the Karasuwa Local Government Area in Yobe State, Lawan Karasuwa has died.

He was supposed to have been sworn in on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Reports had it that he died at the Federal Medical Centre Nguru in Yobe State after he drove himself to the health facility on Wednesday.

Before his death, Karasuwa was member of the Yobe State House Of Assembly between 2003 and 2007 and a former Acting State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before he moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC).