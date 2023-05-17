Byron Unini, Aniagwu, Amgbaduba, others sworn-in as Justices of the Peace

The Permanent Secretary in the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Sir Byron Unini was among prominent Deltans on Wednesday who were sworn-in as Justices of the Peace in Delta State.

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Hon. Justice Tessy Diai while administering the relevant oath of office on the newly appointed Justices of the Peace, congratulated the newly sworn-in JPs drawn from various works of life, adding that their nomination was necessitated by the yearnings of the Delta State Government in ensuring peace in the state.

Hon. Justice Godwin Biriki-Okolosi who administered the oaths of office on the appointees on behalf of the State Chief Judge, noted that their impeccable records of community service and desire to promote peace in Delta earned them the appointments.

While charging the appointees to work assiduously in entrenching Justice and peace which is one of the cardinal objectives of government in their respective domain, enjoined them to continually promote peace in their communities.

The Chief Judge who told the appointees not only to be transparent in their public conduct, but admonished them to be seen to be fair to all in their actions and decisions at all times.

Commissioner for Information Mr. Charles Aniagwu who was one of the top Government functionaries sworn-in at the event held at the High Court, Asaba while responding on behalf of the other inductees, thanked the government of Delta State and the Judiciary for finding them worthy to earn the prestigious title of a JP.

Mr. Anniagwu said that it was a call to higher duty adding they would promote fairness, peace and Justice at all times. He further stated they will not use their position to oppress fellow Nigerians neither would they be intoxicated by the power invested on them.

Also speaking after being sworn as one of the newly appointed JPs, the Permanent Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board, Sir Byron Unini flanked by his wife, Lady Felicia Unini, expressed joy on his appointment which he described as a call to serve humanity in a higher capacity.

Adding that, as a worthy rotarian and a Knight of St. Christopher, he was irrevocably committed to the ideal of peaceful co-existence, Justice and fairness, even as he congratulated the Commissioner for Ministry of Oil and Gas,Prince Emman Agbaduba and President General of Ubulu-Uku Community, Sir Jonathan Monye on their well-deserved appointment