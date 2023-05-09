BVAS has come to stay, says Atiku

rejoices over Oyetola’s S’ Court victory

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 General Elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), has come to stay as a legal instrument for the accreditation and transmission of election results in Nigeria.

Atiku made the declaration in his response to the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Media Office, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Atiku, equally congratulated the people of Osun State for the affirmation of their collective mandate given to Governor Adeleke, said that the introduction of technology in the conduct of elections in Nigeria is a progress that cannot be reversed.

He said, “We are all witnesses to the copoius references to the BVAS technology in coming up with this judgement.

“The law governing our elections has truly brought power to the people, and those power mongering politicians who believe that they can freely subvert the inherent power of democracy now have their hopes dashed.”

The PDP presidential candidate urged Nigerians to take keen interest in the growth and development of democracy in the country, saying: “we must not put the laws in our hands but remain vigilant because, as the saying goes, ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”