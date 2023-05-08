Burundi’s First Lady Ndayishimiye elected 10th President of African first ladies

By Biodun Busari

The First Lady of Burundi, Mrs Angelina Ndayishimiye, has been elected the 10th President of Africa First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) in Abuja on Monday.

This was disclosed in a communique read by Dr Victoria Ogala, the Special Assistant to the outgoing President of AFLPM, Mrs Aisha Buhari, according to NAN.

Ogala disclosed the election was conducted during a closed-door session of the 10th General Assembly Summit of the mission in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

She said Ndayishimiye was elected alongside the first lady of Niger Republic, Mrs Khadijah Bazoum, as the AFLPM Vice-President.

NAN said she also informed the gathering that the executives of AFLPM had unanimously appointed the outgoing President, Aisha Buhari, as the Chairperson, the Board of Trustees of the AFLPM.

Ndayishimiye, newly elected president was born in 1976 and has been the First Lady of Burundi since June 18, 2020.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Management, President of the Good Action Foundation and is blessed with six children.