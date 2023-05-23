Bukayo Saka signs new long-term contract at Arsenal

Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka has committed his future to the club after signing a new contract till 2027.

The Gunners have been looking at tying the winger down to a new deal, with the two parties in February having reached an agreement in principle.

Arsenal have now confirmed that Saka has finally put pen to paper on the new contract.

Saka has enjoyed another fine season at the Emirates Stadium, playing a prominent role in their very unsuccessful Premier League title charge.

He is one of only two players – the other being Mohamed Salah – to have registered double figures of goals and assists in the top flight this term, scoring 13 times and setting up others on 11 occasions.

Arsenal are looking to also secure the future of other key players including Aaron Ramsdale and William Saliba.