Build on Okowa’s achievements, Speakers’ Conference tells Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Monday, told Delta Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oboriwori is to see his elevation as a platform to build on the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the last eight years.

Chairman of the Conference and Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman who stated this when he led other members of the body to pay a congratulatory visit to Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and a thank you visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba, said they were elated by the elevation of one of their and the Deputy Chairman of the Conference, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

Suleiman who was in company of his Katsina state counterpart, Rt. Hon. Tasiu Maigari, said “the visit is to congratulate one of our own, Rt Hon. Oborevwori on his electoral victory and to thank Governor Okowa for finding him worthy as his successor.”

The Chairman who spoke to Newsmen shortly after the visit to Okowa, said: “Deltans have made the right choice in the Speaker”, adding that the Conference was glad with the achievements of the Governor-elect since he became Speaker of the State House of Assembly in the last six years.

While maintaining that they were convinced that Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori would do well when he assumes office on May 29th, Suleiman assured Oborevwori of the support of the Conference and called on Deltans to throw their weight behind him to enable him achieve his M. O. R. E agenda.

In his remarks, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who is the Deputy Speaker of the Conference, thanked the Conference for the congratulatory visit and pledged not to let down the confidence reposed on him by Deltans.

Oborevwori said the cardinal goal of his administration was to run an all inclusive government in partnership with all stakeholders.

He said the congratulations coming from all parts of the state and the country at large was a clear indication of the acceptability of the Peoples Democratic Party’s policies and programmes.