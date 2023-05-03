Buhari’s Apology: Hand him over to God, Cleric tells Nigerians

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has told Nigerians to hand over President Muhammadu Buhari to God in his plea for forgiveness.

Buhari had asked Nigerians to forgive him for the inconveniences his administration might have caused the nation in the last eight years.

Speaking in Akure, Ondo State capital, Giwa urged President Buhari to commit his several atrocities to God, saying Nigerians had already moved on and put all unpleasant experiences behind them.

Giwa said that “President Buhari should know that Nigerians have kept the memory of his name either good or bad. If his conscience condemns him, then, he needs to talk to God and ask Him to forgive him.

“Nigerians have moved on and they already put all the unpleasant experiences behind them. Now, they are forward to what the incoming administration can offer.

“However, they will find it very difficult to forget the sufferings, injustice, hunger and insecurity President Buhari’s administration has brought upon them in the last eight years.

“Asking Nigerians to forgive him at the tale end of his government, is like asking him (Buhari) to return his salaries and other allowances collected for 8 years to the families of the victims affected by his awful policies.

“God alone has the power to forgive the wicked if He chooses. We should remind ourselves that the Scripture warns in Hebrews 10:26 against ‘willful sinning’.

“I am sure President Buhari can also find it in Quran as well. Also, Ecclesiastes 5:5 warns against breaking promises.

“The more we remind ourselves of the failed promises of President Buhari, the more God gets angry. So, it is better we hand over the outgoing president to God for anything he deserves.

“I knew President Buhari was coming to fulfil a mission to destroy Nigeria when he wasted four years blaming his predecessors.

“He forgets that Nigerians voted for him to make a positive change. Rather, all they get in return is a failure.

“Since 2015 to date, I have been the most consistent religious leader criticizing the policies of President Buhari. The world can clearly see how Nigeria has collapsed under Buhari and the APC.

“Moving forward, Nigerians must pray fervently and do everything possible not to experience what they passed through in the hands of the outgoing president.

“It’s sad that it took the president eight years to realize what his administration has caused to Nigerians.

“Buhari’s policies have killed thousands of Nigerians over the years? We can’t even remind ourselves how many Nigerians have died due to hunger, economic hardship, killer herdsmen, Boko Haram etc.”